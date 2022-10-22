Deputies propose to recognize Belarus as temporarily occupied by Russia

A group of People’s Deputies proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to adopt a statement condemning the occupation of the territory of the Republic of Belarus by the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, a member of the "European Solidarity" faction, Oleksiy Goncharenko, wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

The corresponding draft resolution No. 8148 has been registered in the parliament.

The text of the document is currently not available on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, but one of Goncharenko's co-authors noted that by adopting such a statement, Ukraine will be able to recognize the temporary occupation of Belarus by Russia and appeal to the international community about it.

In addition, according to Honcharenko, the draft resolution contains a proposal to deprive the government of Oleksandr Lukashenko of international legal personality, to terminate Belarus' participation in international organizations.

Parliamentarians also consider it necessary to synchronize sanctions against Russia and Belarus as an occupied territory and eliminate the possibility of Russia circumventing sanctions through Belarus and using this country as an offshore zone.

"Lukashenko is helping Putin to kill our citizens, destroy our homes and infrastructure. Russia has already carried out the actual anschluss of Belarus, and Lukashenko is only fulfilling the whims of the Russian dictator. It is necessary to exert maximum pressure on this illegal regime," Honcharenko said.