Verkhovna Rada appointed Kamyshin as Minister of Strategic Industries
The Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandr Kamyshin as Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.
People's deputy of "European Solidarity" Oleksii Honcharenko announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"The former head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, became the new minister for strategic industries of Ukraine," the message reads.
312 People's Deputies voted for his appointment.
