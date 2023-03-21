ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4574 visitors online
News
2 189 6

Verkhovna Rada appointed Kamyshin as Minister of Strategic Industries

олександр,камишін

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandr Kamyshin as Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

People's deputy of "European Solidarity" Oleksii Honcharenko announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The former head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, became the new minister for strategic industries of Ukraine," the message reads.

312 People's Deputies voted for his appointment.

Read more: Semen Kryvonos was appointed director of NABU

Author: 

Cabinet of Ministers (1015) appointment (256) Ministry of Strategy and Industry (18) Kamyshin (37)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 