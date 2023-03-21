According to NATO leadership, main goal of counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine is to break through corridor to occupied Crimea

The NATO leadership believes that the main goal of the expected offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be to break through the corridor to Crimea.

The German publication Bild writes about this with reference to one of the heads of the Alliance, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

According to the official, leading NATO analysts assume that a critical half-year of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is expected, and as early as May, Western weapons will be used to oust the Russians from the south and east of Ukraine.

"Preparation, materials, logistics, and knowledge of secret services, partners are now doing everything to conduct a successful counteroffensive. We are preparing for a spring or summer offensive. The next six months will be a key period," said the representative of the Alliance.

Read more: Counteroffensive of Armed Forces may begin in April, but Ukraine still lacks ammunition and air power, - Economist

He noted that the occupiers "rightly assume" that the main strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take place in Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, and the goal of the offensive in the southeast will be to break through the land bridge to Crimea.

One of the NATO leaders emphasized that he would not comment on the details of the future operations of the Armed Forces.

"Moscow is currently not ready to increase the number of its aircrews or combat aircraft deployed in Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense is much stronger today than it was at the beginning of the war," he said.

Read more: In Bakhmut direction, 26 combat clashes took place during day, Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 278 occupiers, - Cherevaty

Commenting on the possible offensive of the AFU on Crimea, he stated that Ukraine has the right to regain its entire territory.