Germany and Czech Republic will continue to support Ukraine, presidents’ statement

Germany and the Czech Republic will continue their efforts - both individually and together - to support Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor and post-war reconstruction.

This was stated by the presidents of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Petr Pavel of the Czech Republic at a joint press conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We, the Czech Republic and Germany, firmly stand together on the side of Ukraine... The EU and NATO are ready to continue their support - financial, economic, humanitarian and military," Steinmeier emphasized, noting that he and his Czech colleague discussed assistance to Ukraine.

Russia's war against its neighbor has presented EU and NATO countries with new challenges, which they will deal with as they demonstrate unity in the EU and NATO, Steinmeier said.

At the same time, the presidents noted the extraordinary courage with which Ukrainians stand against a stronger enemy and show the whole world that those who fight for freedom and democracy can overcome a powerful enemy.

According to Steinmeier, both leaders agree that Putin's plans should not be implemented.

Petr Pavel recalled that, as a NATO general, he spoke about the risks coming from Russia, for which he was called "the leader of Russophobia in the region." He noted that his warnings turned out to be, unfortunately, not groundless.

According to Pavel, the Russian war changed the situation on the continent and throughout the world, and "a new chapter of European history is beginning to be written." The politician emphasized that countries such as Germany can play a decisive role "in this phase". The President of the Czech Republic called it "German leadership and German responsibility", which the Czech Republic is ready to support. Germany's leadership, Pavel added, can also be manifested in the issue of post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. It is necessary to develop plans for such reconstruction now, he said.

At the same time, the Czech leader drew attention to the "new dynamics" that arose within Europe after February 24, 2022. The countries of Eastern and Central Europe played a very active role in supporting Ukraine after it was attacked by the Russian Federation, which, according to Pavel, led to a significant increase in self-confidence of this part of the continent.