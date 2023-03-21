Transfer of MiG can push partners to F-16, - Air Force

The transfer of MiGs to Ukraine will not change the situation "in the sky", but it may push our allies to F-16 fighters.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The MiG in itself is an outdated fighter. In general, the entire aircraft fleet of the Ukrainian Air Force can be called obsolete. The planes came to Ukraine as an "inheritance" from the Soviet Union, because the MiG itself is a development of the seventies. The supply of this type of aircraft will certainly not change the situation "in the sky", but it can strengthen Ukrainian aviation," he explained.

According to Ihnat, it is possible that some of the fighters can be put into service, some - not, but in general it will strengthen the defense capability of our aviation.

Also, the spokesman of the Air Force added, statements about the transfer of MiGs are also a psychological factor.

"This could be a step to push our partners to the F-16," Ihnat concluded.

