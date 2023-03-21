Russian propaganda admits that occupiers fired at houses in Mariupol on purpose

Russian propaganda begins to confess to the war crimes of the Russian army in occupied Mariupol.

Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, reported this on Telegram .

"The Russian propagandist admitted that the high-rise buildings in Mariupol were deliberately destroyed by the fire of Russian 240-mm Tulip mortars. The Russian propagandist of Astrakhan, in a report from the Kalmius artillery brigade of the 1st Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, openly admitted what all the Russian media had carefully hidden before - that the destruction of multi-story residential buildings along with civilians is a deliberate act of Russian heavy artillery," the message reads.

Butusov reminded that the Russians are trying to hide the responsibility of the Russian troops for the total destruction and mass killings in Mariupol.

"Hitting the supporting structures and "stacking" the entrances means that they killed not only everyone who was in the apartments, but also those who are in the basements of these buildings. This is where such large, multi-thousand civilian victims come from. But the executioners later flaunt their crimes And now Astrakhan has once again confirmed that the Russian army is purposefully shelling and destroying residential areas," the journalist added.