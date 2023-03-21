I consider it sad - Burbok about Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock called the current position of the PRC and the Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow sad and called on Beijing to take a more active initiative to ensure peace in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to Ukrinform, she stated this after a meeting of the parliamentary group of the "Greens" party, whose co-leader is Berbok.

"I find it sad," said the German foreign minister.

She noted that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, bears a special responsibility for world peace.

The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow could be used by Beijing to try to settle the situation. Instead, Burbok noted, there were assurances of deep friendship between the two countries and excellent trade results in 2022.

The Chinese leader did not even talk about Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, Berbok pointed out.

