In evening of March 21, explosions occurred in Odesa - Mass media

On Tuesday, March 21, explosions occurred in Odesa. Air alert was announced in region and city.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it is reported by "Suspilnе".

"Explosions in Odesa," the message reads.

Local authorities have not yet released more detailed information about the explosions. Residents of Odesa and the region need to hide in shelters.

