Cabinet of Ministers appoints Lyashchenko as CEO of Ukrzaliznytsia

Cabinet of Ministers appoints Yevhen Lyaschenko as CEO of Ukrzaliznytsia.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ with referennce to Interfax-Ukraine.

"To appoint Yevhen Anatoliyovych Lyashchenko as chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC for a two-year term starting March 23, 2023," the Cabinet of Ministers decree says.

As a member of the board of UZ since 2021, Lyashchenko has been in charge of financial issues. Since 2012, he has served as CFO of Media Group Ukraine, and on July 1, 2014, he was appointed director of the holding, which was part of SCM Group's media business, where he worked until 2019.

Read more: Intercity trains will have Wi-Fi from Starlink by end of year