At night, Ukrainian military destroyed 16 "Shaheds", - General Staff

On the night of March 22, during an enemy air attack, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 16 out of 21 Russian drones.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"On this night, March 22, the enemy carried out another massive aerial attack by the Shahed-136 UAV. According to preliminary information, 16 drones out of 21 were destroyed by our defenders," the message reads.

