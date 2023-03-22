Attack of "Shaheds" in Kyiv region: three dead, seven wounded

In the Kyiv region, as a result of a night attack by drones, a civilian object was damaged, three people were killed and seven were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"As a result of a night attack by drones in the Kyiv region, a civilian object was damaged. Currently, we know about 3 dead and 7 wounded. The information is being clarified," the message reads.

Units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and relevant emergency services are working on the spot. The victims are provided with the necessary assistance.

As of 5:50 a.m., the fire was contained, KRMA noted.

Read more: At night, Ukrainian military destroyed 16 "Shaheds", - General Staff

As reported, on the night of March 22, about 8 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type were detected and destroyed over Kyiv.