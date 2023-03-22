Russia must be fenced off from others by strong wall, - German Ambassador Feldhusen

There must be a strong wall on the border with Russia, said Anka Feldhusen, the Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Ukrinform.

"The goal should be to deter Russia. Russia should not be able to attack Ukraine or any other neighboring country again. This is our goal. How to achieve it? Supplying weapons is one of the components...But there must be a very, very effective and strong wall on the border with Russia so that Russia does not attack Ukraine again," the diplomat said.

She noted that Germany has transferred a lot of weapons to Ukraine during the year and will continue to do so.

"These are weapons that Ukraine needs. Germany will help Ukraine with weapons until the war ends," the ambassador stressed.

In addition, Germany will provide other aid, including humanitarian aid.

