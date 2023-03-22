Chinese document is not "peace plan", - Ambassador of Germany Feldhusen

Germany does not consider the document presented by China to end the war in Ukraine to be a "peace plan".

This was stated by the Ambassador of Germany, Anka Feldhusen, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In our opinion, this Chinese document is not a "peace plan". There is a peace plan, and it is primarily a resolution of the UN General Assembly, which was supported by 141 countries in New York on February 23, and these are ten points of President Zelensky," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, Germany supports several points in China's "peace plan", but the document does not clearly outline Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"We expect from China that they will not call it a conflict, but a war. Also, they want that Russian troops to withdraw from the territory of Ukraine. This is the principle of territorial integrity," Feldhusen added.

Earlier, on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published its "position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis".

Read more: ISW: Putin failed to agree with Xi Jinping on desired partnership