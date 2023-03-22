Russian Federation creates "continuous control zone" of surface situation along Kurils, Shoigu

Russia is creating a "continuous surface control zone" in the area of the Kuril Islands, placing the Bastion missile complex there and generally strengthening the Eastern Military District.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax, this was stated by the Minister of Defense of the occupying country Serhii Shoigu.

"To create a continuous zone of control of the surface situation along the islands of the Kuril ridge, from December 2022, the division of the Bastion coastal missile complex will be on combat duty on the island of Paramushir," he said.

According to Shoigu, in the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation, units and military units are being staffed with officers: last year, more than 2,500 people were appointed to officer positions.

"This year, the district should focus its main efforts on improving the mobilization deployment system, building military infrastructure facilities and providing the troops with modern weapons. At the same time, the work of all management bodies should, first of all, be aimed at providing units involved in a special military operation, and neutralization of threats to military security in the Eastern strategic direction," said the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.