Putin risks being arrested if he comes to Brazil - Minister of Foreign Affairs Vieira

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said that his country respects and abides by the decisions of the International Criminal Court. Therefore, if Vladimir Putin came to Brazil, he would risk being arrested.

This is reported by Tio, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

Asked whether Putin could be arrested if he came to Brazil, a government official said: "Anyone who goes to a country that is a member of the ICC can have problems, I have no doubt about that."

Vieira also confirmed Brazil's condemnation of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Arrest (584) Brazil (43) Putin (3147) ICC (79)
