NATO should prepare for long confrontation in Ukraine, - Prime Minister of Estonia Kallas

NATO countries should prepare for a long war between Russia and Ukraine. With this in mind, member states should increase defense spending.

As Censor.NET informs, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the Prime Minister of Estonia Kai Kallas.

"Russia has prepared for a prolonged confrontation, and so should we," she wrote.

Thus, Callas called on NATO countries to increase defense spending by more than 2% of GDP.

"Estonia has significantly increased its defense budget, it will reach 3% of GDP by 2024. 2% of GDP for defense spending should be the minimum, not the ceiling," she added.

Read more: Putin risks being arrested if he comes to Brazil - Minister of Foreign Affairs Vieira