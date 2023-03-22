NATO should prepare for long confrontation in Ukraine, - Prime Minister of Estonia Kallas
NATO countries should prepare for a long war between Russia and Ukraine. With this in mind, member states should increase defense spending.
As Censor.NET informs, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the Prime Minister of Estonia Kai Kallas.
"Russia has prepared for a prolonged confrontation, and so should we," she wrote.
Thus, Callas called on NATO countries to increase defense spending by more than 2% of GDP.
"Estonia has significantly increased its defense budget, it will reach 3% of GDP by 2024. 2% of GDP for defense spending should be the minimum, not the ceiling," she added.
