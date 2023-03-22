Post-war reconstruction of Ukraine will require at least $411 billion, - World Bank

Analysts of the World Bank revised Ukraine’s financial needs for reconstruction and overcoming the consequences of a full-scale war started by Russia towards an increase. Post-war reconstruction and restoration of Ukraine will cost at least 411 billion dollars.

Such estimates were published on Wednesday, March 22, by the World Bank, Censor.NET informs with reference to DW.

In addition, according to an assessment made jointly by the government of Ukraine, the World Bank, the European Commission and the United Nations, Kyiv will also need "14 billion dollars for critical and priority investments in reconstruction and reconstruction in 2023," the AFP news agency quotes.

The World Bank has estimated that in the current year, in order to fully cover these needs, an additional 11 billion dollars will be needed in addition to the expenses that the government of Ukraine has already planned in the state budget for 2023.

We will remind you that in a similar report of the World Bank presented in September 2022, the total costs for the reconstruction and restoration of Ukraine were estimated at 349 billion dollars. However, the authors of the report at the time expected that figure to rise as the war continued.