In Kharkiv Region, civilian man was killed by cluster projectile, - RMA

A 50-year-old man was killed when a cluster munition exploded in the field in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"In the village of Ivanivka, Izium district, a 50-year-old man was blown up in a field by a cluster projectile. He died on the spot from his injuries," Synehubov said.

He once again urged residents of the de-occupied territories to refrain from visiting forests, forest strips, rivers, and fields, as all these territories are potentially dangerous and can be mined.

