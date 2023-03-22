ENG
Night explosion in bay of occupied Sevastopol. VIDEO

Footage of shooting and an explosion in the bay of occupied Sevastopol on the night of March 22 appeared online.

As reported by Censor.NET.

We remind you that the occupiers announced a morning attack by surface drones in the Sevastopol bay.

Author: 

explosion (1504) Crimea (2195) city Sevastopol (131)
