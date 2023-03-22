Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with rocket artillery, from launch to hit - seconds, - Air Force

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with a rocket salvo system. According to preliminary data, this is Tornado-S.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Fakty, this was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat.

"This is rocket artillery that flies extremely fast. From launch to hit - seconds. If our defense forces have the ability to notify the population when rocket or barrel artillery will work - then it is certainly done. If there is no such opportunity, there is no appropriate intelligence, then there may be such terrorist attacks by the enemy, which are not the first time that they are carried out in residential areas of cities," he explained.

Ignat noted that the threat of artillery shelling by the occupiers for front-line cities is constantly present.

It will be recalled that on March 22, the Russians launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. The occupiers hit a high-rise building.

More than 20 people were previously injured, including three children. The city council was informed about the dead person.