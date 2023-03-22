ENG
Stoltenberg approves transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine

Western countries are likely to start supplying F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, as there is no final refusal to provide such assistance.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, and as it was reported by RBK-Ukraine, this was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with The Guardian.

He believes that Western countries have already provided Ukraine with enough machinery, including tanks, combat vehicles and rocket artillery, to de-occupy the territory.

According to the Secretary General, the goal now is to allow the Ukrainians to launch an offensive and regain their territory.

At the same time, he did not rule out the transfer of American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, despite the refusal of US President Joe Biden to supply them. Stoltenberg clarified that "no decisions have been made on F-16s yet."

"We must continue to address the need of expanding the capabilities," he said.

