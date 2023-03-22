US advises Russia to withdraw tanks from Ukraine if it is concerned about depleted uranium shells - Kirby

If Russians are worried about their tanks being intact, they should withdraw them from Ukraine, just like all their troops.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform, this was stated by the coordinator of the White House National Security Council John Kirby, commenting on the Kremlin's reaction to the announced supply of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine.

"This type of munition is quite common and has been used for decades. I think what this really says is that Russia simply does not want Ukraine to continue disabling its tanks," the White House official said.

He emphasized that depleted uranium shells do not pose any radiation hazard.

"And if the Russians are really concerned about that, and they're very worried about their tanks remaining fully operational, they can simply withdraw them from Ukraine, back to Russia," Kirby said.

