Putin is war criminal who must be brought to justice, - DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and a possible Republican presidential candidate said Russia was wrong to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The seizure of Crimea in 2014 was also a mistake.

The governor of Florida made such a statement in an interview on the Fox Nation channel, Censor.NET informs with reference to the New York Post.

Desantis emphasized that his words earlier that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is a "territorial dispute" were mischaracterized,

"Compared to his statement last week, in which he called the year-long war a 'territorial dispute,'" Desantis took a tougher tone, saying that Russia was wrong to invade Ukraine, and was wrong to invade and seize Crimea in 2014 and that it will not win this war," the newspaper writes.

Desantis also called Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" and demanded that he be "brought to justice" for the barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia has not demonstrated the ability to take over Ukraine, overthrow the government, or much less threaten NATO. That's a good thing. I just don't think it's of sufficient interest for us to increase our involvement. I would not want US troops involved there. But the idea that I think Russia was somehow vindicated is nonsense," Desantis said.

He noted that Ukraine has the right to return all occupied territories, but opposed direct US intervention with the use of more weapons and ground troops.