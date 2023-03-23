Swedish Parliament approves transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

On Thursday, Swedish Riksdag, or parliament, approved a government proposal to send Ukraine a new military aid package that includes Archer self-propelled artillery systems and Leopard 2 tanks.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth".

According to the decision adopted by the parliament, the Swedish government may transfer military equipment and ammunition to Ukraine for a total of SEK 6.2 billion (EUR 554 million). This includes Leopard 2 tanks, Archer self-propelled artillery systems, and Robot 57 light anti-tank weapons.

As noted by the parliament, the government is taking this step because supporting Ukraine is in Sweden's national interests.

In addition, the Swedish government was allowed a decision to sell 14 Archer artillery systems to the United Kingdom, which had previously transferred its AS90s to Ukraine.

To finance this proposal, allocations for the Swedish Armed Forces will be increased by SEK 730 million in 2023, and by 2028, according to the government, the costs should reach SEK 6.1 billion.

