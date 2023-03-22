Swedish Parliament voted for country’s accession to NATO
Deputies of the Riksdag (Parliament of Sweden) on Wednesday voted for the country’s accession to NATO.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
269 parliamentarians voted "for", 37 voted "against", 43 deputies did not vote.
The country's government received the "green light" from the Riksdag for Sweden to join NATO, when all member states of the alliance ratify Sweden's application.
At the same time, the situation with Sweden's accession to NATO is complicated by the position of Turkey, which continues to obstruct this step by Stockholm, justifying its position by the fact that Sweden does not take the necessary measures against groups that are recognized as illegal in Turkey.
