Ruscists covered Bilozerka in Kherson region with massive artillery fire, - RMA

In the morning, the Russians covered Bilozerka in the Kherson region with massive artillery fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson RMA.

"There is not a single military facility nearby, the Russian military targeted the homes of civilians in the region. And this was at a time when people were still sleeping in their homes. "Unfortunately, this morning the Russian army took the life of one person, four people were injured," the message reads.

The two victims were treated on the spot by medics who quickly arrived at the scene of enemy fire. Two more women with serious injuries were hospitalized by the "ambulance" brigade, now doctors are fighting for their lives.

