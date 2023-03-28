Enemy is attacking in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka areas. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka in center of battles, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published official information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on March 28, 2023.

In the evening summary it is noted: "During the day, the enemy launched 11 air strikes and 2 missile strikes, carried out more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high, because the enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, and continues to use terror tactics against the civilian population. Today, as a result of a missile attack on the infrastructure of the city of Bogodukhiv, Kharkiv region, civilians were injured and private houses were damaged.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. The settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and their surroundings remain at the epicenter of hostilities. Thanks to professional and coordinated actions, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 24 enemy attacks in the specified directions during the day.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. On the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the combat training of units of the territorial troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continues. The enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the border areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions. During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Bilopillia and Volfyne in the Sumy region, as well as the areas of the settlements of Timofiivka, Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, Komisarov, Ustynivka, and Stroivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Krokhmalne, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and Berestov settlements. He carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Fiholivka, Novomlynsk, Kutkivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Vilshana, Kislivka, Berestov settlements of the Kharkiv region; Nevske, Kuzmine, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, as well as Spirne in Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its assault on the city of Bakhmut. However, our defenders courageously hold the city, repel numerous enemy attacks. During the day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanovske and Ozarianivka settlements of the Donetsk region. He shelled the settlements of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Shumy, and Mayorsk of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Stepove, Pervomaiske, and Mariinka of the Donetsk region, without success. He carried out shelling of populated areas. Among them are Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Stepove, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Tonenka, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, Pobieda, Paraskoviivka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, during the day, the enemy shelled the areas of Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. He shelled the settlements of Novosilka, Novopil of the Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka and Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Antonivka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 5 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Units of missile forces and artillery hit the command post, the area where the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, as well as the ammunition depot.