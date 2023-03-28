Russian ships fired missiles at conventional targets in Sea of Japan

The Russian Navy launches supersonic anti-ship missiles at a training target in the Sea of Japan.

This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"In the waters of the Sea of Japan, missile ships of the Pacific Fleet fired Moskit cruise missiles at a naval target of a conditional enemy," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

A missile boat strike group consisting of two boats launched a joint missile strike on a sea shield that simulated a warship of a conditional enemy.

The target, located at a distance of about 100 kilometers, was successfully hit by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The safety of the combat exercise was ensured by surface ships and aircraft of the Pacific Fleet," the statement said.

