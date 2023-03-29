Reznikov: We will launch counteroffensive in April-May in several directions

Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive against the forces of the Russian army in April or May. The offensive is planned in several directions.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said this in an interview with the Estonian mass media ERR, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Reznikov was asked when it would be possible to see the Leopard tanks transferred from the Allies at the front.

Read more: USA estimates losses of Russian Federation at more than 220,000 wounded and killed, - Wallace

"You will see them in a counterattack according to the decision of our General Staff. It is already planned in several directions. It depends on which moment is the most suitable, how they will decide. It also all depends on the weather conditions. In the spring, our land is very wet. You can only use tracked equipment I think we will see them in April-May," he said.

Reznikov believes that there will be very positive changes for Ukraine this year. The minister is confident that the Ukrainian military will continue to liberate temporarily occupied territories, as was done in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.