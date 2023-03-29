ENG
USA estimates losses of Russian Federation at more than 220,000 wounded and killed, - Wallace

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, referring to US estimates, said that the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine already amount to more than 220,000 wounded and killed.

As Censor.NET reports, he is quoted by Sky News journalist Deborah Gaines.

"The latest US estimate of Russian casualties in Ukraine puts the number of Russians dead and wounded at more than 220,000," Wallace said during a briefing with his Swedish counterpart, who is visiting London.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, as of March 29, 2023, 172,340 Russian occupiers have been eliminated.

