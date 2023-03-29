There are no signals from Russian Federation that it is ready for diplomatic path, - Kuleba

The goal of Ukraine is to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated this in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse.

"I sat with him in Antalya, but then I followed the rules of hygiene, which I would follow now if I met him again," Kuleba commented on the question of whether he would sit down at the negotiating table with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov.

When asked to clarify what he means by "observing the rules of hygiene", Kuleba replied: "No handshakes, no joint photos."

"Lavrov's hands are covered in blood. Eventually he will be brought to justice for complicity in a war of aggression and war crimes. This is his future. I have no doubt about it. But for now, if it serves my country, I would sit down at the negotiating table with anyone," the Ukrainian minister noted.

At the same time, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry indicated that at the moment he does not see "any signals from Russia that it is ready for the diplomatic path", since the Russian Federation, as before, remains focused "on achieving all its goals in Ukraine by military means."

Kuleba also emphasized that the goal of Ukraine is to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

"We claim no more than every square meter of our own territory," he added.

It will be recalled that earlier Putin's spokesman Peskov stated that the goals in Ukraine cannot be achieved through political and diplomatic means.