Switzerland joins 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia
Switzerland has joined the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated on website of the Federal Government of the Swiss Confederation.
"On March 29, 2023, the Federal Council adopted further sanctions measures against Russia. It joined the European Union (EU), which ... adopted the tenth package of sanctions," the statement said.
It is noted that "humanitarian exceptions and a new opportunity to protect the specific interests of the Swiss economy" were introduced.
The new measures come into force on March 29 at 20:00.
