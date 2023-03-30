Charged with espionage: Moscow court arrested WSJ journalist Gershkovich

A Moscow court arrested American WSJ journalist Evan Hershkovich, who was detained by the Russian FSB in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian propaganda publication "RIA-Novosti".

"The court in Moscow arrested the American WSJ journalist Hershkovich in the case of espionage," the court informed the publication.

The meeting was held in a closed session.

Earlier it was reported that The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Hershkovich was detained by FSB officers in Yekaterinburg. A criminal case of espionage was opened against him.

