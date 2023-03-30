Drone army transferred 300 powerful Mavic 3T UAVs to front, - Fedorov

A month ago, the United24 platform, Monobank, Oleh Horokhovsky and Ihor Lachenkov announced a collection for Mavic 3T drones for the Armed Forces. So far, 300 UAVs have been transferred to the front.

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"A month ago, the United24 platform, Monobank, Oleh Horokhovsky and Ihor Lachenkov announced the collection of Mavic 3T drones for our Defense Forces. And today the Drone Army delivered 300 powerful UAVs to the front! 160 "birds" to the east, 85 to the Zaporizhzhia direction and more 55 - to Kherson," the message reads.

As Fedorov notes, these UAVs will allow you to conduct reconnaissance, target artillery and destroy millions of dollars worth of Russian equipment. They are equipped with thermal imagers and zoom cameras. "This will help to carry out highly effective operations even at night and monitor every movement of the enemy," Fedorov noted.

He also thanked everyone who joined the gathering.

