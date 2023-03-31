Turkey agreed to Finland’s accession to NATO
The Parliament of Turkey ratified Finland’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV.
276 Turkish deputies voted for Finland's accession to NATO.
Thus, all NATO countries ratified Finland's accession to the Alliance.
Also remind, that on March 23, Finnish President Sauli Niiniste signed the laws necessary for the country's NATO membership. Thus, all national procedures necessary for membership in the Alliance have been completed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password