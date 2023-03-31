Turkey agreed to Finland’s accession to NATO

The Parliament of Turkey ratified Finland’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance.

276 Turkish deputies voted for Finland's accession to NATO.

Thus, all NATO countries ratified Finland's accession to the Alliance.

Also remind, that on March 23, Finnish President Sauli Niiniste signed the laws necessary for the country's NATO membership. Thus, all national procedures necessary for membership in the Alliance have been completed.