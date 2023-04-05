Armed Forces successfully counterattacked Russians near Avdiivka, - ISW

Defenders of Ukraine conducted a successful counterattack near Avdiivka in Donetsk region, advancing close to the settlement.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET informs.

Ukrainian forces probably launched a counterattack northeast of Avdiivka. "Geolocation footage published on April 2 indicates that Ukrainian forces have probably retaken positions northwest of Novoselyvka (17 km northeast of Avdiivka) and advanced close to the settlement," the Institute reported.

At the same time, ISW noted that it is currently unclear whether Ukrainian forces still hold these positions, or whether they conducted a reconnaissance operation and subsequently left the area.

Analysts also claim that the occupiers of April 4 did not carry out any confirmed ground attacks in western Donetsk region.

