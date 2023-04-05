Spain will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in second half of April, - Robles

The transportation of six Leopard 2A4 tanks, which Spain promised to provide to Ukraine, will begin in the second half of April.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Spain, Margarita Robles, Censor.NET informs with reference to Reuters.

She noted that the tanks have already been repaired and are being tested in Córdoba in southern Spain.

Last month, Spain said it expected to send tanks after Easter, which Catholics celebrate on April 9 this year.

Madrid has committed to sending a total of 10 tanks to Ukraine, and Robles said the military has begun repairs on the remaining four.

"The dispatch of these tanks will allow Spain to continue helping the Ukrainian people so that they can defend themselves against a completely unjust attack. This support is extremely important for Ukraine," she added.

Spain also trained 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanics at a military base in the northeastern city of Zaragoza.

Initially Spain planned to deliver the first tanks to Ukraine in March, then - after April 9.