Macron failed to change Xi Jinping’s position on Ukraine, - Politico

There are no signs that Chinese President Xi Jinping has changed his stance on Ukraine after talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

On the second day of Macron's visit, Xi continues to adhere to the same position regarding Ukraine. He stated that "both sides have legitimate security concerns." He gave no hint that he would use his influence to hasten the end of the war.

Xi added that peace must be achieved as soon as possible to build an "effective, balanced and stable European security system."

He also spoke about the need to protect the victims of war, including children and women. As the publication notes, such a remark is apparently related to the decision of the International Criminal Court to arrest Putin for the deportation of Ukrainian children. However, Xi did not directly mention either Russia or Putin.

It will be recalled that before the start of the negotiations, Macron directly addressed Xi Jinping with the words: "I expect that you will return Russia from the negotiating table." Politico notes that Xi Jinping looked displeased as he listened.