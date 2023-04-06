More than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers were trained in Great Britain

More than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in Great Britain. Another 20,000 will be trained during the year.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

"Operation Interflex continues the training of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

It is noted that more than 10,000 recruits have been trained to date.

"Great Britain continues to support Ukraine as we aim to train 20,000 recruits in 2023," the Ministry of Defense added.

