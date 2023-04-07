Singapore triples imports of Russian oil - Reuters

In three months, Singapore imported 741 thousand tons of Russian oil, which is about 23% of country’s total imports of petroleum products. In fourth quarter of 2022, Singapore imported 261 thousand tons of Russian oil.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Reuters.

The key buyers of oil from Singapore are South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan.

"The EU banned imports of Russian oil products on February 5, and the G7, the EU and Australia imposed restrictions on the trade of Russian oil using Western ships and $45 insurance. This was done in order to reduce Russia's revenues from oil trade," the agency noted.

But the Kremlin managed to reorient itself and find alternative buyers for its oil. In particular, Russia supplies oil to Brazil, India, Tunisia and the Middle East.

Read more: For first time, USA introduced sanctions against representatives of Georgian judiciary