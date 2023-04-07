Russian troops are believed to have advanced into center of Bakhmut and seized western bank of Bakhmutka River, - British intelligence

In recent days, Russian troops have restored some dynamics in the battle for Bakhmut, which was suspended since the end of March.

This is stated in the report of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that Russia has made some progress, advancing to the center of Bakhmut and capturing the western bank of the Bakhmutka River. Ukraine's key supply route #0506 to the west of the city is under serious threat.

"Russian regular forces, including airborne troops, are likely to have fortified the area, and Russia is once again using artillery more effectively in this sector," British intelligence said.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain assumes that the reason for the successes of the Russian army is the suspension of the hostilities between the "Wagner" PMC and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

