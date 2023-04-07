Russians kidnapped four workers of Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russians broke into the territory of the station, kidnapped four employees and took them to an unknown destination.

This is stated in a message on the official Telegram channel of Energoatom, Censor.NET reports.

"On the evening of April 6, masked invaders broke into one of the premises of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and took away four employees of the station's physical protection service. The nuclear workers were taken to an unknown direction, and their whereabouts remain unknown at the moment," the message reads.

It is also noted that the kidnapped nuclear workers were considered loyal to the occupying power. They signed contracts with the fake JSC "Operating Organization of Zaporizhzhia NPP". Among those detained, in particular, was the deputy "chief" of the service, Mark Volkov, who in every possible way contributed to the illegal activities of the invaders.

The report states that despite the "official" transfer to work for the occupiers, the detainees' bosses cannot find their Russian passports: either they haven't taken them yet, or they are carefully hiding them. "Perhaps, in this way, they seek to "walk between the dots" so as not to be included in the list of collaborators after the de-occupation, and this is exactly what the Rashists did not like," Energoatom suggests.

"One way or another, the situation at the ZNPP is becoming more and more tense: checks and searches for "unreliable" people are intensifying, and even cooperation with the occupiers does not save from the basement or interrogations," the report summarized.