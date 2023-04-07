Russians have lost interest in vacationing in Crimea, - Kuleba

Russians have lost interest in vacationing in Crimea, according to the data of the Russian search engine "Yandex".

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, announced this on his Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"In March 2023, there were half as many searches for "vacation in Crimea" (129,000) as in March 2022 (261,000). Even ordinary Russians realize that the time when they could enjoy the stolen Ukrainian land is coming to an end." - he wrote.

Earlier, the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, said that the de-occupation of Crimea is a priority task for the Ukrainian army, as Crimea is a "crucial territory". The military assumed that Kyiv will first focus on the peninsula, and then move to Donbas.

Watch more: Fire in occupied Crimea near Simferopol, locals report explosions. VIDEO