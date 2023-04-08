Biden extends sanctions against Russia for another year

U.S. President Joe Biden has extended for one year sanctions imposed over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to the White House press service.

The state of emergency continues due to the harmful foreign activities of the Russian government. Such as:

efforts to undermine free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners;

engaging in and facilitating malicious activities using cyber technologies against the United States and its allies and partners;

encouraging and using transnational corruption to influence foreign governments;

conducting extraterritorial activities targeting dissidents or journalists;undermining security in countries and regions important to U.S. national security;

violation of established principles of international law, including respect for the territorial integrity of states - continuing to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy, and the economy. "Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to extend the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024 with respect to certain harmful foreign activities of the Russian government," Biden said.

