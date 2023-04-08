Zelenskyy: De-occupation of Crimea is no alternative for world

There is no alternative to de-occupation of Ukrainian Crimea from Russian invaders.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the first official Iftar with the participation of Muslim servicemen, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Evil, humiliation, repression, murder, and war are now reigning on the land of Crimea under the Russian tricolor. But where the path of evil began, I am sure that victory awaits us, victory over this evil. The de-occupation of Crimea is the only option not only for Ukraine, but for the whole world. I am sure of this," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He reminded that it was the occupation of Crimea, repressions in Crimea against Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar freedom, against Crimean Muslims that started Russia's attempt to enslave Ukraine and other peoples of civilized Europe.

The Head of State emphasizes that the liberation of the Crimean peninsula is necessary for the order in the world based on the UN conventions and the UN Charter, not "on the criminal habits of murderers, rapists, robbers that Russia is trying to spread".

At the same time, the President called on all countries to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

"Just as we respect the territorial integrity of all states from Europe to Latin America, we rightly expect respect for the territorial integrity of our state from all of Ukraine, from Polissya to the Black and Azov Seas, from northern cities to Sevastopol and Kerch. Our entire east, south, each of our communities, each of our people equally deserve to live and live freely," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He explained that when Ukraine returns to Crimea, the world will return to peace, because, according to him, the aggressor will lose.

"Anything else can only fuel Russia's thirst for war. Let the aggressor feel that no one is allowed to break the lives of peoples and rob nations, no one is allowed to spread evil and ruins around the world," the President noted.