Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 181,550 people (+460 per day), 3,653 tanks, 2,785 artillery systems, 7,073 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of April 15, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers amount to approximately 181,550 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 15/04/23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 181,550 (+460) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3653 (+3) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 7073 (+4) units,
- artillery systems - 2785 (+1) units,
- MLRS - 535 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 283 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 307 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 293 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2339 (+0),
- cruise missiles - 911 (+0),
- ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5646 (+6) units,
- special equipment - 324 (+3).
"The data is being verified," the message reads.
