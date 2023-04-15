Strike Sloviansk: five more people remain under rubble of building, - Mayor Lyakh

As of Saturday morning, there are 9 dead and 21 wounded as a result of yesterday’s shelling of Sloviansk.

This was announced by the head of the Sloviansk RMA, Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET informs.

"There are five more people under the rubble of the building in Parkove Avenue. Their identities have been established," the message reads.

Liakh also noted that there is no information about the residents of three more apartments.

