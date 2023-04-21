China says Taiwan "historically belongs" to it

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that Taiwan is historically an integral part of China. And promised a reaction to an attempt to get .

He said this during a speech at the international modernization forum in Shanghai, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Taiwan has been an integral part of China's territory since ancient times, and both sides of the (Taiwan. - Ed.) Strait belong to one China. This is the history of Taiwan and this is the status quo of Taiwan. The return of Taiwan to China is a component of the post-war (after World War II . - Ed.) of the international order written in black and white in the Cairo and Potsdam Declarations," Qin said.

According to the diplomat, "Taiwan independence separatist forces" and "several countries seeking to take advantage of the situation" are trying to change the status quo, abolish the principle of one China and achieve its "peaceful division".

"This is unacceptable for 1.4 billion Chinese people. China will not lose any part of its territory restored after the Second World War, and the established post-war international order will not be changed," the minister said, adding that China is ready to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We would like to make it clear to those who seek to sabotage international law in the name of international order: the Taiwan issue belongs to China's core interests, and our response to anyone who tries to destroy the one-China principle is that we will never back down to any an act that undermines the sovereignty and security of China," the head of the Foreign Ministry said.