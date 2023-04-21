ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12026 visitors online
News World Aid to Ukraine
23 026 69
USA (3676) allowance (306) Mill (73)

USA equipped 9 Ukrainian mechanized brigades for counteroffensive, - Milly

News Censor.NET World

марк,міллі

The United States helped provide equipment and organized training for the personnel of nine Ukrainian mechanized brigades.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, stated this, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Our task and commitment to Ukraine was to train and equip up to nine armored mechanized brigades to conduct offensive or defensive operations," Milli answered when asked about the likelihood of Ukraine's spring counteroffensive.

According to him, these nine brigades are "staffed, equipped and ready for combat operations". "So whenever and wherever Ukraine decides to use them, we will continue to support them, and I am confident in our chances of success," he concluded.

Read more: Kuleba called on EU to consider second tranche of 1 billion euros as soon as possible (updated)

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 