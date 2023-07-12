Russians intensify counterintelligence measures in occupied Mariupol, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released information on the situation in occupied Mariupol.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The statement reads: "The enemy has intensified counterintelligence activities in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region. The occupiers are conducting massive raids on houses and apartments of local residents, checking personal documents and mobile devices. In this way, the occupiers are trying to intimidate the local population and identify those who help the Ukrainian Defense Forces."

